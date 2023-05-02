OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. − A heartbroken father is just one of many families whose hearts are in pieces following the deaths of 7 people. Ivy Webster’s dad, Justin, and Ivy’s brother returned to the home where Ivy’s body was found.
Ivy turned 14 on 23rd of April.
“I don’t even know what we’re supposed to do next. I don’t know if we’re going to bury her, or cremate, I don’t want anyone else to go through this,” said Justin Webster.
Webster said he returned wanting to see his daughter and trying to get answers as to what happened.
“We need to be told the answers to everything. I’m tired of hearing we can’t know right now. It’s frustrating. We need to know. Everybody needs to know,” said Webster.
The Webster’s replay the weekends events over and over. It was normal for Ivy to stay over where Jesse McFadden lived. She was best friends with his stepdaughter Tiffany Guess who was 13. Her body was also found on the property.
“They were inseparable. They did everything together,” said Webster.
Justin says he’s hurt and feels left in the dark. They want to know why McFadden wasn’t still behind bars.
“He should have been stuck in jail. He should have rotted in there from the get-go,” said Webster.
McFadden was set to start trial on charges of soliciting child porn in 2017. Webster’s family believes their daughters life was cut short, because he didn’t want to potentially go back to prison.
“I feel the evil in him wanted to get back at the world, he wanted to hurt the people he loved most,” said Webster.
While they search for how to start healing, they hope no one forgets the angel they say Ivy was. They also hope for harsher punishments against those charged with sex crimes.
“I ask our congress people to get stricter on these pedophiles. Keep them locked up, keep them in jail, cause no other family should be going through what we’re going through right now,” said Webster.
Several fundraisers have been created to help the families of the victims. You can find the full list here.