TULSA, Okla. — New video has been released of Tulsa police responding to a homicide in May of 2022, when Charles Bradley shot and killed his wife.
The video shows crucial moments and comments that could come into play in Bradley's upcoming trial.
In the video you can hear police telling Charles to come out of his home with his hands in the air.
When police detained Bradley, police went inside of their home to find his wife, Sandra Bradley, with two gunshot wounds.
After Charles was read his rights, he told officers Sandra was on the floor when he woke up.
"There was blood all over the floor and looked like a slug laying there. I had to step over her to turn the phone off," said Bradley.
While Bradley sat in the back of the police car, he told an officer he had been having dreams of having a mortar attack.
He also mentioned he is 100 percent disabled from the VA and has PTSD.
"I hate to think that I could have done this. But I don't know, there was nobody else in the house, the house alarm was set and she was laying on the floor," said Bradley.
"I can't believe I could have done this," said Bradley.
Bradley was later charged with first-degree murder and has pleaded not guilty to that charge. The case is set to go to trial in August.