Hundreds of homes were without power in Green Country after severe storms early Monday morning.
The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) showed more than 900 homes without power on its outage map.
More than 500 homes served by Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative were without power according to its outage map.
On social media, the City of Owasso posted storm debris drop off and curbside pick up information.
The City said the storm debris drop off location will be at E. 5th ave. and S. Main. People will need to bring a City of Owasso utility bill or Rural Water utility bill, along with their driver's license to show proof of living within city limits.
It will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on August 16 through August 18 and August 21 through August 25.
On August 19, 20 and 26, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Curbside pick up for tree limb debris will happen on regular collection days. The City said brush needs to be tied in bundles no more than four feet in length and 2 feet in diameter. From August 16 through August 25, the fee for curbside service will be waived for refuse customers of Owasso.
Some of the damage in the area included an airplane hanger at Gundy's Airport in Owasso, near 76th Street North and 177th East Avenue, with a large door blown in.
Storm damage near East 76th Street North and North 181st Street East, just outside of Owasso.
Storm damage near East 76th Street North and North 177th East Avenue in Owasso.
Storm damage at Gundy's Airport in Owasso.
Storm damage near King Road and U.S. Route 66 in Claremore.
A stretch of 129th East Avenue was closed between 86th Street North and 96th Street North in Owasso where power lines are down near Home Depot. One lane is now open in each direction while crews work to repair the lines.
Monday is expected to be cooler and drier, with clouds clearing out by the afternoon. Download the FOX23 Weather App to stay updated with weather where you are.