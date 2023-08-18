ARTLESVILLE, Okla. − A man is facing murder charges after human remains have been identified as a missing Bartlesville man.
The Bartlesville Police Department requested assistance from OSBI involving the suspicious disappearance of 21-year-old Devin Viles in August 2022.
At the time, Viles had not been seen for weeks.
During the investigation, human remains were found in Nowata county. Those remains were confirmed as Viles this week.
Investigators believe that 34-year-old Brock Anthony Edward killed Viles. Edward is currently serving time in prison on drug trafficking charges.
If you have any information on this case, email OSBI tips@osbi.ok.gov.