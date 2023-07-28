BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- When the sun beats down, and the heat rises, not everyone can escape to air conditioning.
Work still has to be done outside, and workers still need to make a living.
Broken Arrow Assistant City Manager Over Operations Kenneth Schwab said the city is prepared when temperatures soar into the hundreds.
Schwab said, "Every summer, we give them a lot more water breaks. We start earlier. We actually go to a construction schedule, or actually work schedule for our field crews. Most of them come in around 6. So, by the time, 2 to 2:30, they're off."
Schwab also said the city budget includes ways to keep crews hydrated.
“We'll take Gatorade out to them often, and we just make sure that they're hydrated and take the breaks to cool off," said Schwab.
They've also made changes to their employee dress code.
Two years ago, they started letting sanitation workers wear shorts.
Schwab said, "That's a concern with the protection of their legs and stuff, but we felt like the benefit of going to shorts to allow them to be cooler."
Schwab said the city's efforts seem to be paying off.
"We've been very blessed and fortunate. We haven't really seen anything out of the ordinary. Crews they know what they're doing,’ said Schwab. “They know when to take breaks. They know how to stay hydrated.”