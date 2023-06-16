MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Taking care of the whole patient, not just fighting cancer, is a priority for staff at St. Jude Children's research hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, where many local families have gone for care.
FOX23 morning anchor Michelle Linn recently traveled to Memphis, met with some of the staff and learned more about what makes the hospital unlike any other facility.
Many of the staff at St. Jude are connected to the mission in some way.
For Emily Browne, a leukemia diagnosis during her senior year of high school shaped her future.
Before her diagnosis, she said she wanted to be a third-grade teacher.
"I had never heard of a nurse practitioner until I was going through treatment myself," said Browne.
Browne has been the Director of St. Jude's transition oncology program for the last 21 years.
"I worked for a long time working with patients who are going through therapy and always have had a passion for this phase of treatment trajectory because it's been understudied and under-supported," said Browne.
Emily leads a team including nurse practitioners, psychologists, rehabilitation services, the school program and social workers.
They help support families as the patient finishes months of treatment in Memphis and returns home.
"A lot of families call it their quote new normal because it's different. It's now life after cancer," said Browne.
"They may now have some difficulty learning. They may need a lot of accommodations in the school setting to adapt. They may have some hearing loss or difficulty with mobility," said Browne.
Browne says they learn a lot about their long-term survivors of childhood cancer and the challenges they have faced.
"This first few years after treatment ends has been kind of no man's land," said Browne.
She says she draws on her own experience as a childhood cancer survivor.
"Kind of in the back of my brain remembering what this time was like for them, remembering what my mom and what my parents were worried about thinking about," said Browne.
Browne says being able to offer support on a daily basis is rewarding.
"I got a message the other day from a former patient who's now 19 years old. I remember her very first day when she was like two and still was like hey we're coming to campus. I wanna make sure we find you and say hello," said Browne.
Emily came to St. Jude for a three-month fellowship after graduating from Vanderbilt University in 2001.
She says St. Jude is her first and only job and she loves it because every patient and family teaches her something.