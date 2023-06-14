TULSA, Okla. — Strong and severe thunderstorms often produce hail. These chunks of ice will range in size and shape when they fall, which are dependent on several factors.
Within a storm, supercooled water droplets rotate around the cumulonimbus cloud. When these droplets rise above the freezing line in the cloud, they may freeze and collect more droplets in its tumultuous journey. This will allow the hail stones to grow.
They will remain elevated in the storm, often growing larger, until the updraft winds can no longer support their weight.
If the height of the freezing line is high in altitude, there will be significant melting of the hailstone before it reaches the surface. A lower freezing line results in less melting. The size of the hail upon reaching the surface is a good reflection of how strong the updraft is within a given storm cell.
The shape of a hail stone is determined by several factors from cloud temperature, humidity to the turbulence of wind aloft.
Larger hailstones are sometimes a collection of smaller pieces of hail that congeal in the melting and re-freezing process. Other hailstones will appear spikey, which can be a result of interactions with turbulent air flow along with the melting/re-freeze cycle. Smaller hailstones tend to be more uniformly round.
