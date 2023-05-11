FOX23 is taking an in-depth look into Oklahoma laws regarding convicted sex offenders after a mass-murder suicide near Henryetta.
Oklahoma has three different levels of sex crimes. Depending on the offense, an offender must register as a sex offender annually for 15 years up to every year of their life.
“Tier three or level three, that’s the most serious. That’s a lifetime of registration and you have to register every three months at a minimum. But then also if you have updates, you have to come in as well,” said Lt. Chris O’Keefe with the Tulsa Police Department (TPD).
Level three sex offenses include crimes like first-degree rape and forcible sodomy.
The Adam Walsh Act in 2006 broke sex crimes down into three levels. Oklahoma law lists most sex crimes at level three.
If an offender is convicted of a crime listed under a level two offense, they must register as a sex offender for 25 years and re-register every six months. Under a level one offense, that number goes down to 15 years listed as a sex offender and re-register every year.
O’Keefe works in the Sex and Violent Offender Unit at TPD. He said sex offenders' living restrictions vary. With changes in the law over the years, an offender must only comply with the restrictions that were law at the time of their conviction.
“If they were convicted in 2003, there are zero residency requirements for them. They still must register, and we still have to know where they are living, and you can check that on the public website,” said O’Keefe.
Tracking down offenders not following the law isn’t always easy.
“In a perfect world, I’d have enough people on a regular basis to go find these people. By nature of the violation, they’re difficult to find," said O'Keefe. "If they’re telling me they’re at one place and not at another, that person is difficult to find and that’s the violation."
TPD has already made 34 arrests in 2023 for people failing to register as a sex offender. Last year, 145 people were arrested for violating that law. O’Keefe said that’s the biggest violation they deal with.
He said the best thing for families to do is to know your neighborhood and know who your kids are around.
“Know the people your children are spending time with. Not just the children, but the families of those children,” said O’Keefe.
Offenders must notify law enforcement if they move in or out of state. After each move, the offender has three days to register with the Offender Registration Office.
You can search sex offender registries from TPD and the State of Oklahoma here.