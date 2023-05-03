- $7,500/year for any student living in a household that makes less than $75,000/year
- $7,000/year for any student living in a household making between $75,000-$150,000/year
- $6,500/year for any student living a household making between $150,000-$225,000/year
- $6,000/year for any student living in a household making between $225,000-$250,000/year
- $5,000/year for any student living in a household making more than $250,000/year
- $1,000/year for any student being educated by other means outside of the public and private school system regardless of income
The amount of money being spent to fund these new credits are capped in the state's annual budget at $150 million in 2024, $200 million in 2025, and $250 million in 2026 and beyond.
House Republicans will not send the bill to the governor for his approval until the Senate commits to boosting spending in public school districts across the state, especially in rural areas.
"You get the tax credits you want. Fine, you get your version, now come to the table and start talking about what we're going to do for rural Oklahoma," Echols said.
House Republicans accused Senate Republicans earlier this session of stealing from rural school districts to pay for a school choice plan after the Senate altered what is known as the McCall plan championed by House Speaker Charles McCall (R-Atoka) who demanded the Senate pass the plan as-is without changes, or no Senate education bills would be heard in the House for the rest of the session.
In order to break a stalemate between both chambers controlled by a Republican supermajority, Stitt offered his own education plan he said provided middle ground to both sides. The House passed it, but the Senate refused.
Because the Senate would not consider Stitt's legislation, he vetoed 20 bills authored by Senators who were not going along with his education plan, and the threatened to veto more. The following day, the Senate voted on five of their own education reform plans and voted down two nominees for Stitt's cabinet as revenge.
Stitt said he was pleased with the five Senate bills, but was not sure if more vetoes would continue.
Echols said they passed the Senate's tax credit plan as sign of good faith that the House was open to some Senate ideas.
Democrats opposed the tax credit plan calling it a voucher scheme, and they said it would take public funds that could be used in public school districts across the state and gave it to the private "for profit" education sector.
They also said at best, the bill would expand private school enrollment by two percent and would only benefit the rich who currently can afford to send their kids to private schools already without assistance.
"What we are doing here now has nothing to do with choice. This is about paying for private schools for the few, not all parents, not all kids. No new students," said State Representative Melissa Provenzano (D-Tulsa).
Democrats said public tax dollars come with no criminal background checks on school employees, no academic standards, and warned it opened the door to future scandals similar to what played out with Epic Charter Schools.
"This comes at the expense of our rural schools," said State Representative John Waldron (D-Tulsa) who said the money could be spent to boost resources for everyone. "Many rural areas have no private schools at all."
Waldron said if multiple students went to a private school in a rural district they would not only have to commute long distances to get there, but the diversion of the money that would go to educating them that the rural district would receive from the state would be a tough financial hit for any small district.
Some House Republicans voted against the plan, and they have been seen by some parent groups as public school supporters when they ran for office.