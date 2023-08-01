TULSA, Okla. — Another day of three-digit temperatures has caused more of Tulsa’s streets to buckle.
Two of the three eastbound lanes at East 71st Street near South Mingo Road opened on Tuesday and city officials said they expect to open the third lane either Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.
Two additional streets buckled under the heat since Sunday.
On Tuesday morning, a driver reported an area of East 71st Street and South Jamestown Avenue, near Harvard, buckled under the heat.
Tim McCorkell is the public works manager for the city of Tulsa.
He said this is not unusual for the heat the city is experiencing.
"Just having open areas that gets foreign objects in there and then it can cause this issue,” he said. “A lot of it [has] been addressed over the years with our [Improve Our Tulsa] packages, where we've done a lot of extra crack-filling and a lot of extra maintenance. So, we don't see if as often as we used to but, I mean, when you have temperatures at this range that continues on and on, you're going to have a few issues but it's not out of the ordinary."
A stretch of 17th and Southwest Boulevard buckled on Monday.
The city has replaced one panel and expects to open one lane tomorrow and then start work on the second panel.
Traffic is moving easily through East 71st Street and South Jamestown Avenue and East 71st Street and South Mingo Road.
McCorkell said it is even more important to pay attention while you are driving to report any buckling you may see.
"It could damage your vehicle,” he said. “That's why you should always be aware, not be on your phone texting, be aware of your surroundings and the roadway up ahead and the pavement conditions."
McCorkell advises drivers to call 311 if they do see or feel buckling roads.
He said the city has crews driving around the city to check roads, but city officials also rely on information from drivers.