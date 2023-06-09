TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man is in critical condition after they were shot during a reported home invasion in north Tulsa.
Police said they were called out to a home invasion at a neighborhood near East Admiral Place and North Yale Avenue just before 4 a.m. Friday.
A homeowner told police someone broke in and threatened them with a weapon.
The homeowner told police the person left their home and came back, giving the homeowner time to grab a firearm.
Police said the homeowner shot the person when they came back.
A man was laying in roadway with gunshot wound when officers got to the home. Police said the person is in critical condition.
Police are said they are investigating to make sure everything they've been told is accurate.