Homeless man sentenced in 2021 murder case in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. − A homeless man convicted of second-degree murder will spend 18 years in prison.
Terry Danell Limose pleaded guilty to the crime, which was tried in federal court. Limose is a member of the Muscogee Creek Nation.
Prosecutors say Limose, who was homeless at the time, stalked and killed another homeless man on Nov. 13, 2021. Limose admitted to strangling the victim, Jessie Childers, to death.
"The victim in this case was stalked, brutally assaulted and strangled to death," said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. "Crimes occurring within the homeless community often have additional investigative challenges. I want to thank our law enforcement partners for their diligent work on this case."
Limose must serve five years of supervised release once he completes his 18 years in prison.