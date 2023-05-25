TULSA, Okla. — Holy Family Cathedral has announced it has entered into an agreement to purchase First Christian Church of Tulsa’s campus on South Boulder Avenue West.
On Thursday, FOX23 News with Father Gary Kastl, the Rector of Holy Family Cathedral and Vicar General of the Diocese of Tulsa in Eastern Oklahomato learn more about the how the plan developed.
“They approached us when they believed it was time to begin making that decision,” said Father Kastl.
The purchase will allow Holy Family Classical School and offices to expand its footprint from about 35-thousand square foot to more than 85-thousand square feet of facilities sitting on over three acres about a block away from their current location.
“Moving the whole school over again allows for kind of additional space for us to kind of round out our programing, it allows for us to open up green space,” said Father Kastl.
We asked him about future plans for the property as Holy Family Cathedral gets ready to grow their campus in downtown Tulsa.
“We have arrived at a purchase agreement with First Christian,” Kastl said, “and we are going to spend the next several months doing some further due-diligence with inspections, and a feasibility study and beginning a fundraising phase for this project," said Father Kastl.
Kastl said if they are able to fully proceed with the purchase of the First Christian Church campus, the timeline would be closer to two years before they would move into the building.
The historic Greco-Roman church features a Byzantine-styled stained-glass dome.
According to the church’s cornerstone, the sanctuary was officially dedicated in 1920 and the congregation was organized in 1902. There are two additional buildings on the property along with adjacent parking lots.
The purchase price was not disclosed.
The new space will allow Holy Family Classical Academy to have one class per grade pre-K through the 12th grade. Right now, the school offers instruction through the 10th grade. It would also provide the school with more elective classrooms and room for creative spaces.
“How we would be able to adjust certain features of our drop off and pick up policies,” said Father Kastl. “Having an additional green space, having additional kind of fencing and different security measures, it would allow for a more secure campus for our students.”
Administrative offices for the diocese would then move from Broken Arrow into the building that currently houses the school.
We spoke with Amelia Phibbs, who was attending noon mass at Holy Cathedral on Thursday about the upcoming changes.
“I think that preservation of like architecture, especially in Tulsa is really important,” said Phibbs. “To be able to like allow kids in our community to have better schools to allow more students into programs like this, it’ll be great.”
Kastl said that the opportunity to buy adjacent land in a downtown setting is something that does not come along frequently.
“It would be my hope that that community would find some consolation that the work that we’re continuing to do in their building really is of a like work that they were about which is to make disciples of Christ," said Father Kastl.
On Thursday, FOX23 News stopped by First Christian Church and spoke with office manager Jamie Newton, by phone, about the developments.
Newton said First Christian Church “will continue being a church”. She said the church plans to send out a statement to its congregation on Friday.
FOX23 News will be sure to share that statement when released on Friday.