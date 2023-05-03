TULSA, Okla. − Ja'Nareon Gordon, like most graduating seniors, is currently making decisions about his future.
He plans to attend Kansas University or the University of Central Oklahoma. He has some hard choices to make, but it wasn't difficult deciding who he wanted to take to prom.
"At first, I thought I was going to go by myself, you know, with my friends," said Ja'Nareon. "Then my mom was like, 'you know, you should do something different, you should take Journee.'"
Journee Hill is Ja'Nareon's 17-year-old sister. She has down syndrome and autism.
Their mom, Tanita Golston, said the two have been inseparable since day one.
"He has always been over her, ever since she was a baby," said Tanita. "He's a really good brother, and everybody sees that."
Tanita and Journee's grandmother helped the 17-year-old find a prom dress. "The dress she had on, it was the only one left, and it was perfect," said Tanita.
Journee was surprised when she walked into the event.
"Her face was so bright," said Tanita. "She was like, 'I'm at a party?!'"
"She was lit," said Ja'Nareon.
Next year, when Ja'Nareon is away at college, he plans to pair up with his sister again when she takes him to her prom at Memorial High School.