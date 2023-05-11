A Harrah’s-branded casino is planned for Oklahoma.
The Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma picked Caesars Entertainment as the management partner for the proposed integrated resort.
The casino will be located off Interstate 44 near Chandler, between Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
The resort will be built in phases with a casino and several dining options. A hotel build-out will follow as the second phase of the project.
The Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma currently owns and operates Cimarron Casino in Perkins, Ioway Casino in Chandler, as well as slot machines inside the Iowa Travel Plaza and Mart in Tryon.