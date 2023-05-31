SAPULPA, Okla. — If you live in Sapulpa, keep an eye out for a missing GoPro camera and hard drive.
Jeff Clark was in Sapulpa visiting his mom from Indiana. He says he is restoring his brother's truck, after he died four years ago.
Sunday, Clark was at the Apollo Car Wash, near Dewey and Mission, to get the truck washed.
He set up the GoPro as a way to document the restoration process, but accidentally left it and the more than 20 years of memories on the hard drive behind.
"He put the camera on top of a can of tobacco on top of the hard drive on top of this pole. When he came back 45 minutes later, after realizing he left it here, he found only the tobacco can," said Jeff's mother, Christy Clark.
The two decades of memories include videos and photos of Clark's father, brother and friend who all passed away.
"He looked like he was defeated, beat-up, about to cry," Clark's mom said, remembering the moment he got home. "We had just talked about it the night before about everything that was on it and how he had transferred all of his stuff to it."
"It's just, I can't believe I did that, to be honest," Clark said.
Clark explained he didn't even file a police report, he really just wants the pictures back.
"It's not that I'm out to get anyone in trouble. I really need the information on the hard drive," Clark said.
If you have any information, click here to message the family or contact the Sapulpa Police Department at (918) 224-3862.
The family says the camera can be turned into police with no questions asked.