TULSA, Okla. — A sea of red T-shirts filled a Tulsa Neighborhood Saturday morning. The non-caped crusaders is a team a volunteers from GUTS Church helping cleanup storm debris.
“When that wind storm happened it was our automatic response to get out in the community find people who need help and be there for them,” said Bryan Tyler the Events and Special Projects Director for GUTS Church.
Tyler says the group, Team Relief, has been around since the 2007 ice storm.
“If there’s a storm or natural disaster, we’re on it. We’ve sent people to Mississippi for flood relief,” said Tyler.
Currently, Team Relief is helping with the aftermath of the wind storm, by going around and helping clean up people’s yards.
“The biggest thing is I think there are so many people in the community without resources they don’t have the man power or know how to clear their driveways and make their home safe,” said Tyler.
So, after getting permission from home owners, Team Relief spent most of Saturday morning raking yards, cutting limbs and cleaning up debris.
“So what we do is put on the red shirts rally together find a neighborhood and see what we can do to help,” said Tyler.
If anyone needs help cleaning their yard or driveway GUTS wants to help. Contact them at info@gutschurch.com.