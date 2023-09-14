VINITA, Okla.—Leaders in Vinita say groundbreaking on a planned $2 billion theme park development is imminent and construction jobs are already getting filled.
It’s been about two months since FOX23 broke the news about a developer’s plans to build a Disneyland-sized theme park in the small town of Vinita.
The park, called ‘American Heartland’, will take up a 1,000 acre tract of land just off the Will Rogers Turnpike and historic Route 66.
It’ll come complete with roller coasters, an indoor water park, a four-star hotel, as well as one of the country's largest RV parks—‘Three Ponies RV Park.’
The announcement came with a lot of skeptics who doubted a park of that magnitude would ever come to a town like Vinita. And to those skeptics, Vinita mayor Josh Lee says one thing.
“If this is going to be a hoax, it’ll be the most elaborate hoax in the history of hoaxes,” Lee said.
He says the park is very much happening – and the work behind-the-scenes already has been non-stop.
“There’s meeting or phone calls probably out of out five days of the week,” he said.
Lee says the park’s developer, Branson-based Mansion Entertainment, already has the funding secured to pay for the park’s construction. He says they picked Crossland Construction to build the project, and Thursday they took a major step toward getting dirt moving.
“We have some job interviews going on today for Crossland,” Lee said.
Crossland started to fill construction jobs, holding a job fair in Vinita. Lee says they’re finalizing plans to break ground on the project’s first phase—Three Ponies RV Park—very soon.
“I’d like to see that before thanksgiving,” he said.
He says work on theme park will likely begin in the spring, and the city is also helping other developers expedite the permitting process to build the necessary homes, restaurants, hotels and other infrastructure to support the town’s surge in population.
“This is kind of one of those, if you build it, they will come things,” Lee said.