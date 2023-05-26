This year's theme is literacy. Onika Asamoa-Caesar, owner of Fulton Street Books said literacy is liberation.

TULSA, Okla. — Next week makes 102 years since the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Which means, starting Friday through next week is the third annual Black Wall Street Legacy Fest to honor the legacy and stories of Greenwood.
 
This year's theme is literacy. Onika Asamoa-Caesar, owner of Fulton Street Books said literacy is liberation.
 
She adds, there's still work that needs to be done. Caesar said that's a step toward healing, and getting the reparations and remedies the community deserves.
 
"This weekend creates an opportunity of those who are on the forefront of that work to celebrate and come together with community, and hopefully, for people that are outside, get a glimpse of all that is happening and become inspired to be a part of that work as well," she said.
 
