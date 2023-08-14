Green Country veteran marks 8th and final VJ Day celebration

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow World War II veteran held his eighth and final VJ Day celebration over the weekend.
Retired Army Corporal Frank Riesinger has been the driving force behind the local celebration of the end of WWII for the last eight years, and this last weekend, he told FOX23 News he's declaring mission accomplished and is retiring from event organizing.
"We remembered World War I with Armistice Day, and they renamed that when WWII started to Veterans Day," Riesinger said. "But we've never celebrated WWII, which was a far greater war than so called WWI."
Riesinger said eight years ago when he asked the local Military History Center about VJ Day, or Victory Over Japan Day, celebrations, there were none. He set out to help revive the victory over Japan which led to the end of WWII.
"I only served in the last year of the war, but I was thrilled to have served," he said.
Where he was needed both during active duty and in retirement, Riesinger has shown up any time and any place in uniform to show his pride for his country at parades and other events. He's even handed out flags to small children. However, turning 97 years young on Aug. 20, Riesinger says he's calling it a career.
"This will be the final celebration cause I'm running out of steam," he told FOX23 News.
So when this year's VJ Day celebration was held in Broken Arrow on Saturday, not only was there love and appreciation for The Greatest Generation, but there was also plenty of love and support for Riesinger who did his best to remind everyone that freedom isn't free.
"I didn't think many people would turn out, but it's thrilling to have this number or any number come out and help celebrate because it's so thrilling for me," he said. "It’s probably the most thrilling day of my life. Second only to the day I got married."
Broken Arrow Mayor Wimpee, Rep. Hern and Governor Stitt all sent Riesinger official proclaimations, honoring VJ Day and the World War II veteran.
With the summer hit movie Oppenheimer in theaters right now highlighting the building of the atomic bombs that were dropped over Japan that initiated the surrender of the Japanese, Riesinger said it reminds him of how close he came to helping with the invasion of Japan that was set to take place that fall had the Japanese not surrendered.
VJ Day officially begins Aug. 15.