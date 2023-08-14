Soldiers from Green Country are among the 50 patrolling the U.S.-Mexico border under orders from Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.

EL PASO, Texas − Soldiers from Green Country are among the 50 patrolling the U.S.-Mexico border under orders from Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt until early September.
 
FOX23 News spent the day in El Paso, Texas where Oklahoma National Guardsmen are working around the clock to assist the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas National Guard, and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol with an influx of migrants trying to enter the United States illegally.
 
"I did not know what to expect. I just figured I was going to see a lot of them every day," said Senior Airman Coleise Thomas, deployed from Muskogee.
 
Thomas is just one of more than 50 working eight hour shifts at all times of the day protecting the razor wire that is set up along the U.S. side of the Rio Grande. The razor wire fence is a place where migrants have repeatedly tried to pull down in order to gain access to U.S. soil. There is clothing and stuffed animals stuck in various parts of the wire where migrants have used those items as hand guards to try to keep from cutting themselves as they try to break down the barrier.
 
"I can't really describe it like 'Wow. Are they going to put their kid through there?', but yes, they're putting their kids through there just to be able to cross over. It's very devastating when you see it," Thomas said.
 
Oklahoma guardsmen told FOX23 they've been offered cash bribes and others have pleaded for the soldiers to just take their children into the U.S. so they could have a better life with more economic opportunities and political freedoms.
 
"They ask all the time to just them in," said Captain Jayce Crowder, deployed from Tulsa. "They'll offer money, and they'll do whatever. But we just stand on this side, and we tell them to go to the points of entry just so they can come in legally."
 
The main objective is not to open fire or shoot anyone to keep them out of the U.S. The mission is to show force and direct everyone trying to sneak through the border barriers to go to a proper entry point and be processed and screened legally.
 
"We're not law enforcement. We're a show of force. We're here to deter illegal immigrants," Crowder said.
 
Even as FOX23 was there, migrants came towards the razor wire fence to look into the U.S. FOX23 was told they are looking for weaknesses to exploit at all hours of the day.
 
None of those who FOX23 spoke with said they had seen human or drug trafficking, but they said it wasn't going to happen out in the open. They believe drugs are concealed under clothing and in bags the migrants are attempting to bring with them.
 
"It's not easy to see all the time, but whatever they do, we just ask them to go through the ports of entry legally," Crowder said.
 
When September 9th comes around, the Oklahomans on the border will be traded out with another group of national guardsman from another state with a Republican governor. Republican governors are offering up some national guards soldiers to Texas for assistance in patrolling the border during what they call is a time of failure and apathy from the Federal government.
 
FOX23 asked if the border wall the Trump Administration started to build was helping with the deterrent efforts. We were told the sections of the border wall in El Paso were actually constructed during the Obama years, but the Trump Administration added barbed and razor wire over the top of it because migrants were still crawling over the top of it.

