TULSA, Okla. — Local doctors say they're seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases both here and across the country.
Unfortunately, doctors say this uptick is happening just before the updated vaccine booster is approved and available.
Dr. Emily Grewe-Nelson, a primary care physician at Hillcrest HealthCare System, said she’s considering wearing a mask again when she sees patients.
“Definitely seeing increased numbers, increased number of cases of COVID on an outpatient basis. Hospitalizations are also up quite a bit too,” said Grewe-Nelson.
Grewe-Nelson said she's seen a week-over-week increase in COVID-19 patients at Hillcrest's Utica Park Clinic.
"I hadn't seen a positive case in a while, at least a month or two, and then all of the sudden I'm seeing a big percentage of people that I'm testing for COVID come up positive," she said.
Grewe-Nelson said the symptoms may not be what you expect, like a headache, sinus symptoms or allergy symptoms.
She said getting the latest COVID-19 vaccine will help people avoid the worst of the virus, but the newest vaccine for people under 65 years old doesn’t come out until next month.
"The vaccine that's going to be coming out in September is going to be the most updated one. It's going to be better equipped to handle what we're seeing in the community now," said Grewe-Nelson.
She also advised to make sure any at-home COVID-19 tests aren’t expired. Tests from six months or a year ago may not be good anymore.