BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- A Broken Arrow dance studio is getting recognition after a video of its dancers performing with curly gray wigs and walkers is going viral.
"All the comments have been really positive, cheering them on, telling them that they love them and it's just so fun, I feel like people at home are enjoying it as much as we enjoyed putting it together,” said Julie Hawkins with Broken Arrow Dance Academy.
The dancers performed their routine on Sunday and since posting their performance on social media, it’s received more than 1.5 million views.
“I’ve always liked dancing and it makes me super happy,” said dancer Kayleigh Jimison.
The dance academy has yet to say if they plan on performing as other personas.