TULSA, Okla. — On Thursday, the Green Country Cricket Club (GCCC) hosted its first youth cricket coaching clinic at Terwilliger Park in Tulsa.
GCCC holds competitive games through the Tulsa area and has now partnered with the City of Tulsa to further its mission in promoting cricket in Oklahoma.
"I just want everybody in Tulsa to know that Green Country Cricket Club wants to bring everybody together. This is not for people that know the sport only. You don't have to know anything about cricket. You just have to have that curiosity of what is the sport," said the Secretary of GCCC, Krishna Ivaturi.
Ivaturi says that cricket is similar to baseball, with two teams of eleven players each, using a flat wooden bat and a slightly smaller ball. The goal is to score runs, with the opposition team attempting to chase the target.
"Cricket is a team game. You can't be a superstar. You have to work as a team and you have to value diversity. Teamwork and diversity is our fundamental motto," said Ivaturi.
