GRDA police enforce water safety laws this Memorial Day weekend
LANGLEY, Oklahoma — The Grand River Dam Authority Police were out patrolling the waters to enforce water safety laws and keep people safe as they recreate on the holiday.
 
FOX23 went along for a ride with Officer Mike Glover, looking for no life jackets on personal water crafts, boating and drinking, boats with a wake within a 150 feet of buoys.
 
Life jackets are required for anyone riding on personal water crafts and for all children under the age of twelve but GRDA says they want everyone recreating on the water to wear life jackets.
 
If one of their officers saw someone wearing a life jacket, they gave a T-shirt as a "thank you" for wearing your life jacket.
 
Glover says Monday was slower than the weekend because most people were going home after the long weekend.

More News