Governor Stitt endorses Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for president

TULSA, Okla. – Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt (R) endorsed 2024 Republican Presidential Candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at an event in Tulsa Saturday afternoon.
Stitt took the stage with DeSantis and did more than welcome him to Oklahoma when he endorsed DeSantis instead of Former President Donald Trump (R) and other 2024 Republican contenders.
DeSantis came to Tulsa for an event held by the PAC Never Back Down. The event was open to the public as long as they purchased tickets to attend.
The endorsement is a bit of a surprise because Stitt said back in March he was going to see how things played out for a while, and he was publicly endorsed and openly supported by Trump during his two campaigns for governor.
Never Back Down is a political action committee not connected to but dedicated to helping DeSantis win the 2024 Republican nomination for President to go up against President Joe Biden (D).
According to Never Back Down, the Tulsa event is along the same lines of his previous appearances in Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina, where the governors of those states joined him on stage but came short of endorsing him over Trump in the 2024 race for the White House.