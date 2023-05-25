OKLAHOMA CITY — On Wednesday, Governor Stitt signed a 'historic' bill for the investment of the state's education.
House Bill 1934 will give parents the decision where their child should attend school.
Tax credits of at least $5,000 will be available to every family in Oklahoma.
To help pay for private school tuition, the tuition will increase to $7,500 peer child in a household that make les than $75,000 per year.
Parents of home school students can claim $1,000 tax credit for online materials.
There will also be teacher raises along with more funding for rural schools and literacy programs.