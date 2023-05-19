TULSA, Okla. — Senate Bill 613, signed into law by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt bans all forms of gender affirming medical care to adolescents and threatens providers with felony charges and the loss of their medical license.

A group of families with transgender kids filed a lawsuit against the law with help from the ACLU and several local law firms.

They have asked the court for an injunction on the ban and are waiting for a decision.

In the meantime, the ACLU has signed an agreement with Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond.

In it, A.G. Drummond agrees to not enforce the ban until a judge makes a decision on the injunction.

Governor Stitt said he's disappointed with the A.G.’s decision.

"To agree to this stay, I don't sure exactly what can happen at this point. But again, I want to be very clear to Oklahomans. I believe we have a duty and an obligation to protect kids," said Stitt.
 
Oklahomans for Equality fights for the rights of LGBTQ+ people.
 
Their executive director Dorothy Ballard said she's surprised by the A.G.’S decision.
 
"To have the Attorney General so readily step in and utilize their authority to say no, this is not appropriate, I'm going to go ahead and put forth a non-enforcement agreement is pretty amazing. Rarely do you see amongst marginalized people, that power structures move in their favor," said Ballard.

