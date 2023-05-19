A group of families with transgender kids filed a lawsuit against the law with help from the ACLU and several local law firms.
They have asked the court for an injunction on the ban and are waiting for a decision.
In the meantime, the ACLU has signed an agreement with Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond.
In it, A.G. Drummond agrees to not enforce the ban until a judge makes a decision on the injunction.
Governor Stitt said he's disappointed with the A.G.’s decision.
"To agree to this stay, I don't sure exactly what can happen at this point. But again, I want to be very clear to Oklahomans. I believe we have a duty and an obligation to protect kids," said Stitt.