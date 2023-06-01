OKLAHOMA CITY — On Thursday, Governor Stitt announced he will send Oklahoma National Guard Troops to the Southern Border in response to Gov. Abbott's call for reinforcements as Texas responds to the ongoing border crisis.
"As Governor, the decision to deploy members of the National Guard is not one I take lightly and, as the parent of a deployed soldier, I am acutely aware of the sacrifices made by the brave men and women of our National Guard and their families during deployment. However, I believe it is in the best interest of Oklahoma and the nation to take decisive action to address the federal government’s utter failure to secure our southern border," said Stitt.
Governor Stitt is joined by twelve other Republican governors in stating their commitment to helping at the border.
1,305 National Guardsmen and 231 Law Enforcement Personnel will be sent to the border.
