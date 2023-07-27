Gov. Stitt praises Supreme Court's stay of Tulsa vs. Hooper

OKLAHOMA CITY − Governor Stitt is praising the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to stay the 10th Circuit's decision in the case involving the City of Tulsa and Justin Hooper.
Hooper was issued a speeding ticket in Tulsa in 2018. He initially paid the fine, but after the McGirt decision, Hooper filed for post-conviction relief, saying that the City of Tulsa did not have the jurisdiction to issue a speeding ticket.
Hooper is a member of the Choctaw Nation.
"I am encouraged that the United States Supreme Court delayed the implementation of the 10th Circuit's devastating decision in Hooper v. City of Tulsa. If the Hooper decision stands, the City of Tulsa, using their own words to the Supreme Court, "...will no longer be able to enforce violations of municipal ordinances against Indian inhabitants,"" said Gov. Stitt. "We must operate under one set of rules, regardless of race, heritage or background, and cannot allow Tulsa and much of the rest of eastern Oklahoma to be turned into a reservation."
The stay expires on Aug. 2 at 5 p.m.