Glenpool VFW hosts 'Guitars 4 Vets' program for Vet PTSD healing

GLENPOOL, Okla. − The Glenpool Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) organization just started hosting the 'Guitars 4 Vets' program to help Veterans cope with PTSD.
'Guitars 4 Vets' is a program that aids Veterans in their healing process through music. Scott Lowery is the organization's coordinator.
"Music will touch every part of your being, your person, your soul," said Lowery.
Program volunteers provide weekly one-on-one guitar lessons for each student to learn at their own pace. Monthly, they host group sessions for Veterans to play together in a communal atmosphere with their peers who share similar experiences.
"As we all know, a large number of our veterans come home with PTSD and different disorders," said Lowery. "What they've found is with this, it gives them that release. It gives them something to do, something to focus on, something to take their time on that will get them through those dark times and loneliness."
The Glenpool VFW is only one of two VFW's nationwide to partner with 'Guitars 4 Vets' and is already bringing in Veterans from states away to join the program.
On the program's website, 'Guitars 4 Vets' says that music helps build confidence, decrease anxiety, and reduce panic attacks, nightmares, and flashbacks.
A statistic from a research study shared on the 'Guitars 4 Vets' website states that students showed a 21% improvement in PTSD symptoms and a 27% decrease in related depression symptoms.
Go to Glenpool VFW's website or the Guitars 4 Vets website for more details about this program.