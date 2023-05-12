GLENPOOL, Okla. — A Glenpool school will be in distance learning Friday after a threatening message was found in a bathroom at the school.
This is the second threat found at Glenpool Middle School this week. Seventh and eighth grades at the middle school will be in distance learning Friday "out of an abundance of caution". All other sites will be in person.
Glenpool and Tulsa police were at the school on Tuesday after the first threatening message was found in a bathroom.
That message was determined to be not credible, but the district said police with K-9s were brought in to sweep the school to give some parents peace of mind.
In an email sent to Glenpool parents on Thursday, the district said another message was found in a girls bathroom, that mentioned Friday specifically.
"We feel this is more vandalism than a legitimate threat," said the email.
The district said Glenpool police with other law enforcement agencies will thoroughly investigate and sweep the building, and police will review video footage to determine any students who used that bathroom throughout the school day.