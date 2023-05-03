GLENPOOL, Okla. — A lockout at Glenpool Public Schools was lifted Wednesday morning after a suspicious person was reported nearby. The threat was determined to be not credible.
The district said in a Facebook post that the lockout was initiated around 9:05 a.m. after a caller reported a person on a bike was holding a weapon.
Glenpool police investigated the report, in which no students were released from buildings and no outside person was allowed inside.
The City of Glenpool said security camera footage showed the cyclist did not go on school grounds, and it was not confirmed if they had a weapon.
"Police also searched the school in response to a student’s miscommunication of the lockdown status to a parent, in which it was erroneously reported to another police agency that there was an intruder at the school," said the city.
The school district said law enforcement cleared the campus and surrounding areas, prompting the lockout to end.
A spokesperson for the Glenpool Police Department told FOX23 a person with a fishing pole was seen in the area, but it is not clear if this is the person the caller saw.