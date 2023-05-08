A comfort dog from Glenpool is in Texas following a shooting at a mall in Allen that left eight victims dead.
Investigators said a gunman shot and killed eight people and wounded seven others at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, on Saturday. Police shot and killed the gunman.
Comfort dogs with Lutheran Church Charities have been deployed to Allen to comfort those effected by the tragedy.
Persis is a comfort dog through the organization's K-9 Comfort Dog Ministry, which uses Golden Retrievers to provide comfort to those in need in their communities and are deployed in times of crisis to bring comfort to victims, first responders and the volunteers. Persis is one of two dogs the organization has in Oklahoma, with five more in Texas.
A Facebook page for Persis said they are packed and ready to go for crisis response to Texas.
Persis was also sent to Uvalde last summer for crisis response after 19 students and two teachers were killed in a school shooting.
The comfort dogs are trained to interact with different people to have a calm temperament and to be unfazed by unfamiliar noises and movements.
Bonnie Fear, Lutheran Church Charities K-9 Crisis Response coordinator, said Persis is trained to provide service to people who have undergone trauma, whether it's a natural disaster, or something like Saturday's deadly shooting.
"It's behavior training, so that when we go into a crisis where people want calmness, this is what they bring," said Fear. "They're trained to be quiet and just let people pet them, hug them, cry on them, and just bring them something that humans cannot have that connection with, these dogs do."
Persis was a at a prayer service Sunday night and will stay in the area helping to comfort people over the next few days.