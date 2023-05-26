UVALDE, Texas — As the community of Uvalde, Texas, continues to mourn and heal, one year after 19 kids and two teachers were gunned down at Robb Elementary School, nearly a dozen four-legged friends are offering comfort.
A simple pat on the head. A big smile on a little boy’s face; the work 11 comfort dogs are doing is life changing.
“We call the comfort dogs a bridge and you absolutely can see that,” said Steve Hurry, a Police Ministry Handler and one of Persis's handlers.
This is the third time Persis has been to Uvalde. The Lutheran Church Charities K-9 Ministry has had teams of comfort dogs in the city over the last year. This time, Persis has been meeting with families who lost a child or loved one in the shooting last year.
“It’s becoming a full circle. We started with the community, the schools, and now we’re with the families, and we feel the Lord has blessed us to be with and it’s been a blessing for everyone,” said Bonnie Fear, Lutheran Church Charities K-9 Crisis Response Coordinator.
Persis has lent her paw for those healing since Monday, including to a bus driver who had students lose their lives. Hurry said Persis helped that person work through her pain.
“They truly are the bridge, and to get people to calm down, open up and talk. Whatever they want to talk about they just talk. And then you can see the light and brightness in their eyes,” said Hurry.
Hurry said Wednesday was tough. The day marked one year since the shooting. He said on Friday, people are feeling a little less weight.
“You can feel the relief. You can start to feel the happiness of some people,” said Hurry.
The K-9 teams have become family to those in Uvalde, leaving them with a little something to hold on to.
“The relationships here, we’re part of their family, is what they call us, so we will be here,” said Fear.
Just like people carry emotions, dogs do too. When Persis gets back to Glenpool Saturday, she’ll have two to three days of rest where she can be a dog. They call it rest with no vest.