Girl Scouts partner with Okla. organization to send cookies to troops overseas

TULSA, Okla. — The Blue Star Mothers Group picked up hundreds of donated boxes of Girl Scout Cookies on Tuesday afternoon.
The Blue Star Mothers Group is a nonprofit that supports families and those in military from all over the region.
The cookies will be sent to servicemen and women overseas. This is a part of the Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma's Cookies for a Cause Initiative, as well as The Blue Star Mothers Group's mission.
The Girl Scout's initiative allows customers to purchase cookies and then send them to servicemen and women, first responders, veteran groups and food banks.
"So when girls were out at their booth sales and selling to their customers, they gave them the opportunity to give a box," said Celeste Franklin, Director of Product Programs for Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma. "So they could make a donation of $5 or more. And for every $5 donation, we donate a box to Blue Star Mothers and other community groups."
Franklin said they are working with several Blue Star chapters to get them donated cookies from their sales this season.
"The soldiers enjoy receiving those boxes and they don't have access to it," Franklin said. "It's been a great partnership for us for many years now."
Franklin said they've worked with the Blue Star Mothers Group for at least 10 years now. She said they gave the nonprofit 9,000 packages of Girl Scout Cookies, with around 12 packages filling one box.
President of the Blue Star Mothers Chapter 20, Wanda Inman, said they do this because they are very involved in their community and in their support of the troops.
By sending the cookies, those serving the country get a little taste of home, she said. Inman's chapter took 90 boxes, so a little more than 1,000 packages of cookies to give to the troops. She said their chapter helps send boxes of supplies to 300 servicemen and women.
"It's just a blessing because we had 1,000 troops just deployed from Oklahoma," Inman said. "So, anything that we can get, we just want to send them a piece of home."
Franklin said she's thankful the community was so generous in not only helping one organization, but two.
"We so appreciate the support from our community and that their donations are able to benefit two causes at once: the Girl's Cookie program, as well as a great organizations like Blue Star Mothers." She said. "We love hearing how excited they are to have a little taste of home."