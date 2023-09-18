TULSA, Okla. − The Gilcrease Museum has received full funding for its new facility.
Construction began last May, and the "topping out" ceremony was celebrated earlier this summer.
The final $20 million needed to complete the new museum came from both private and public sources. $10 million from the recently approved "Improve our Tulsa" plan will also go towards the facility.
“This is a major milestone for this project and for Tulsa. With full funding for the core museum secure, we can look forward to making Gilcrease a cultural destination the residents of Tulsa can be proud of and enjoy for generations to come,” says Susan Neal, Gilcrease Museum executive director.
Tulsa mayor G.T. Bynum thanked voters for approving the Improve our Tulsa plan, which benefits Gilcrease. "In the Gilcrease Museum, Tulsans own the greatest collection of American art and history outside of that owned by the federal government and we are building a museum that is worthy of this treasure we own.”
The new facility is scheduled to open in 2026.