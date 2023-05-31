TULSA, Okla. − As we remember the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, the Gilcrease Museum has announced three online collections that showcase more than 4,600 items related to the tragedy.
The collections are the result of two grants from the Henry Luce Foundation and the Institute of Museum and Library Sciences.
“This is an amazing opportunity to throw the doors wide open for everyone to experience these important collections virtually while we construct a new Gilcrease Museum that will once again welcome in-person visitors from around the world for exhibits and experiences,” says Susan Neal, the museum’s executive director.
The collections include the Eddie Faye Gates Tulsa Race Massacre Collection, the Indigenous Paintings at Gilcrease Museum, and the Thomas and Mary Nimmo Moran Collection at Gilcrease Museum.
“These collections – with a diverse focus ranging from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre to Indigenous paintings and an overlooked, 19th-century female artist – all bring to the forefront voices and perspectives that have long been under-represented in museums, including ours, and in the stories on which history has been written. Many of the works that are now available are making their debut online. These collections represent a monumental moment in Gilcrease Museum’s quest to make our important and unique collections accessible and known as they never have been,” Neal says.
There are more than 30,000 items that are accessible online through the Gilcrease Museum.