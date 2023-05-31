TULSA, Okla. — The Switchyard Festival welcomed multiple dozens of authors, speakers and performers to Tulsa on Tuesday as the event kicked off.
Switchyard is an international festival of literature, music and ideas, and it runs from May 30 until June 4.
"We're bringing together some of the nation's best thinkers and creators and artists and musicians for, basically, Tulsa's answer to South by Southwest," said Sean Latham, director of University of Tulsa's Switchyard Festival.
The festival's theme this year is "banned books." The events featured during the day will include lectures, roundtable talks, and panel discussions.
"This year, we decided, given all of the controversy that's going on around banned books, both in Oklahoma and nationally, we decided that banned books would be a key theme for us," Latham said. "This year, we really wanted to sort of separate … from the politics and the sort of heated arguments of the moment. So we're bringing in many of the most banned authors in America."
During the night, music will be at forefront of the festival with performances from Rodney Crowell, John Fullbright, Teresa Miller, Larry Campbell and many more.
In total, the festival welcomes 14 bands and 26 speakers.
"From the cultural and historical significance of Council Oak and Black Wall Street to the musical influence of Western Swing and the Tulsa Sound, Tulsa has contributed to the fabric of America. While the past is dotted with conflict – and sometimes tragedy – it's imperative that we open ourselves to examination through the lens of writers, artists and scholars," Latham said. "The speakers and performers for this inaugural event set a high bar for what is sure to be an enlightening and entertaining annual gathering."
This year, the festival will highlight attempts to ban or suppress challenging ideas in the past and present. To dig into a complicated past can bring forth rich futures.
The festival is in partnership with Black Wall Street Legacy Festival and will feature U.S. Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey.
Trethewey will premiere Ground Truth, a new work about the mass graves excavated in Oaklawn Cemetery and the legacy of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
Along with legacy Fest, the festival will coincide with the annual World Bob Dylan event.
Dylan received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016, the same year his archive collection was moved to Tulsa.
Events will take place in downtown Tulsa at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Cain's Ballroom, the Tulsa Arts District and the Greenwood District.
"The University of Tulsa is an important partner in the city's cultural, artistic and economic success," said TU President Brad R. Carson. "Switchyard fills a void for a thoughtful exploration of the humanities in this region of the country."
For those interested in attending the Switchyard Festival, click here.