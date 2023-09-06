Game between OU and TU sells out, Sean Kingston to perform

TULSA, Okla. − If you waited to get tickets to this month's matchup between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes, you're out of luck.
The game is sold out.
It's the first sold out football game since 2009, and only the third time that the stadium has been sold out since renovations took place in 2008.
FOX23 spoke with Senior Associate Athletic Director Don Tomkalski about the first sold out football game in 14 years.
"Obviously we've had good crowds, but this is the first one since the 2009 season when we played number-five-ranked Boise State here," Tomkalski said.
Tomkalski said while he is not really surprised at the sell out with OU being the state school, they are excited to showcase the TU campus and football program along with their entire athletic program as well.
"The surprising thing was that single game tickets for this game did not go on sale," Tomkalski said. "We sold all of the tickets for this game through season tickets and through our mini plan packages."
Tomkalski said TU strives for this crowd for every game and that he is hopeful people will want to come back after having a great time.
Along with tailgating and other festivities, singer Sean Kingston will be performing for pregame events. His concert begins at 1 p.m. at Chapman Commons.
Tailgating will open at 10 AM, Tomkalski said.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 16.