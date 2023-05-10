HENRYETTA, Okla. — One of the victims of a Henryetta mass murder-suicide will be laid to rest Wednesday.
Brittany Brewer's funeral service will be held at the high school gym in Henryetta.
Brittany’s father, Nathan Brewer, said he’s hurting, but wants to make sure his daughter is remembered in the best way possible.
He's already started that with a memorial garden outside their home. It's in the corner where Brittany would wait for the school bus every morning. Nathan said she helped build the fence around the garden.
"Brittany was an outstanding and wonderful daughter,” said Nathan. “She'd give the shirt off her back for anybody."
Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. The high school will be in virtual learning for the day.
Fundraisers are set up for Brittany, as well as the other homicide victims.