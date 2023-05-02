Several fundraisers have been set up for six people who were found dead Monday in Okmulgee County.
A search for two missing girls, 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer, ended with the discovery of seven bodies found on a property in Henryetta. Investigators have said this is a homicide investigation.
The parents of Ivy said their daughter was among those found dead. A GoFundMe is set up for Ivy, who leaves behind her parents and three siblings.
Brittany's father, Nathan Brewer, said a GoFundMe is set up for his daughter, but also that Buffalo Wild Wings in Tulsa and Oklahoma City offered to cover the costs of Brittany's and Ivy's funerals. Brittany's GoFundMe says the funds will be for "other expenses they will undoubtedly incur at this time."
A GoFundMe is also set up for 35-year-old Holly Guess, and Holly's children, 17-year-old Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 15-year-old Michael James Mayo and 13-year-old Tiffany Dore Guess. Holly's mother identified her daughter and grandchildren as four of the other people found dead. Funds will go towards funeral expenses and memorial services.