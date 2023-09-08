From womb to warriors:Tulsa twins in same Army platoon both becoming Combat Medic Specialists

TULSA, Okla. -- Twin sisters from Tulsa are on a mission to serve our country.
They’ve been inseparable since birth—and fate allowed them to get the same orders to the same army combat training camp.
“I’m the reasonable one,” laughed Andrea Acevedo.
“I can’t deny it,” said Diana Acevedo.
Diana and Andrea Acevedo are twin sisters in combat training at Fort Leonard Wood. They’re part of Company B, 1st Battalion, 48th Infantry Regiment.
“We’re in the same platoon, which means we’re always, we’re mostly together for group work and stuff like that,” said Diana.
Andrea is the younger twin and is the squad leader in their platoon.
“The drill sergeants like to know who’s better at this or who’s better at that, so when we have an activity, they put us together to see who’s the better twin they say,” said Andrea.
Video from Fort Leonard Wood shows you how intense basic training is. From rifle ranges to physical endurance. The Acevedo twins never imagined getting orders to the same place. In fact, they prepared to be a part for the first time ever.
“We kind of had like an idea of what it’d be like by ourselves and that would have been the first time ever we’d be separated,” said Andrea.
“I kind already accepted it. I was like, it was going to come one day or another I was going to have to be independent,” said Diana.
The twins graduate this month from basic combat training. They joined together—and are bravely ready to make a difference.
“I really like helping people and in my civilian life I want to be a nurse, so this was my way to go,” said Andrea.
“I wanted something challenging, so this worked out,” said Diana.
One big reason they also wanted to join was to help pay for their college education. They wanted to take that burden off their parents. They’ll graduate and head to Joint Base San Antonio to be 68W Combat Medic Specialists. It’s a 16-week course.
Fort Leonard Wood is home to the U.S Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and three U.S. Army schools: the U.S. Army Engineer School; U.S. Army Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear School; and the U.S. Army Military Police School. In addition to training engineer, CBRN and military police specialties for the Army, Fort Leonard Wood also provides gender-integrated in-processing and Basic Combat Training for new Soldiers.
Fort Leonard Wood also hosts and trains with the largest Marine Corps Detachment and Air Force Squadron on any Army installation as well as a large Navy construction detachment.
For more information about Fort Leonard Wood, click here.