HENRYETTA, Okla. — Families of the victims who talked with FOX23 said they knew nothing about the McFadden's criminal history.
FOX23 spoke with the manager of the multidisciplinary team services at the Child Abuse Network about bringing awareness to researching someone's background, especially if they are around children.
"Sleepovers are a big thing now, regardless of the age," said Katie Drilling.
"Even though it requires difficult conversations, but really doing your investigating, on where your child's going to be, and who your child's going to be around," said Drilling.
Drilling said it is also good to know what the sleeping arrangements are when your children go over to a friend for a sleepover.
Drilling says she and her daughters have a safety plan and a code word.
"They can call me and say that word, they can text me and say that word, and I know 'okay, they don't feel safe. I'm going to go get them right now,'" Drilling said.
There are a variety of free databases available to do research on someone before sending your kids into someone's home.
For criminal background history, you can go to OSCN to do a case search.
Another resource is the Oklahoma Sex Offender Registry which shows where registered sex offenders live up to five miles around the address you search.