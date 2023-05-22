Anthony Kimbrough
TULSA, Okla. -- Friends and family of fallen Tulsa Police Officer Gus Spanos are frustrated by another attempt by the man convicted of killing Spanos to get out of prison.
 
FOX23 reported earlier this month that Anthony Kimbrough was granted a new hearing seeking post-conviction relief and new DNA testing in his case, but those closest to Spanos say it shows the public that Kimbrough has never taken responsibility for the events of that day and likely never will.
 
"The loss was devastating to all who knew him. He was one of those people whose presence lit up a room. He was liked by everyone, loved by many," said Retired Tulsa Police Lieutenant Jeff Davis. "Gus was a good cop with a good moral compass. He was professional, smart and hard working."
 
Davis wrote to FOX23 in response to Kimbrough's letter sent also mailed into our newsroom in which Kimbrough said he was about to prove his innocence once and for all. He said Kimbrough has been making excuses for years and has tried everything to get out of prison, even seeking out loopholes in the law that don't apply to him.
 
"Before the trial I became engaged to Christie’s sister. I was with the family every day of the trial. The trial was long and excruciating for the Family. The verdict was bittersweet. Life without parole seemed to little punishment for the crime of murdering a cop. For 30 years the family has been dealing with Kimbrough’s frivolous appeals," Davis stated about how every few years Kimbrough will try something new, and the family has to relive Spanos' death every time and hope they can hold on to the justice they have.
 
In recent court filings, the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office stated Kimbrough has a history of looking for an excuse to cut his sentence short or to have it overturned. The most recent attempt, they stated, was when he tried to argue the Supreme Court's McGirt ruling involving tribal citizens and criminal justice applied to his case, even though he had no provable tribal ancestry to citizenship.
 
"Having to relive the ordeal every so often when Kimbrough filed for new hearings based on ridiculous claims that resulted in Judges denying a new trial. It’s tragic that the Family has to relive this nightmare every time Kimbrough crafts a new version of his story," Davis stated.
 
In new court filings, Kimbrough states if his DNA is allowed to be collected and compared to evidence still in Tulsa Police custody, it could prove he did not fire the shot that killed Spanos.
 
In his letter to FOX23, Kimbrough said DNA testing will set him free.
 
Spanos was shot in the early morning hours of April 22, 1993 during a traffic stop near 58th Street North and North Cincinnati. After he was shot, he was left to die on the side of the road and was later found with a gunshot wound to the head by another officer. He died a day later at a Tulsa hospital.
 
Spanos was a University of Tulsa football standout, and he had just joined the force when he was killed. He is permanently remembered at the Tulsa Police Officer's Memorial in north Tulsa.
 
Kimbrough fled to California after the shooting and after weeks of hiding out was eventually found and brought back to Oklahoma for trial. Prosecutors said Kimbrough was a drug trafficker who regularly brought drugs back and forth between Tulsa and California.
 
Kimbrough was found guilty of Spano's murder, but the jury fell short of the votes needed to sentence him to death.
 
According to court documents, Kimbrough says between fingerprints being mixed up and no sufficient DNA evidence, his conviction should be questioned, and he is asking for post-conviction relief.
 
Court documents state Kimbrough claims he was unarmed the night of the shooting when he was pulled over, and while pulled over, an unidentified man in a gray car randomly walked over to Spanos while he was talking to Kimbrough and drove away.
 
Judge Dawn Moody is allowing Kimbrough and his newly appointed attorney to make their case for post-conviction relief next month based off the DNA arguments.
 
But the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office made it clear their position in new court filings that Kimbrough is guilty, and he has been searching for loopholes and excuses for years, including claiming tribal heritage when the Supreme Court's McGirt ruling came down.
 
In their own court documents filed in response to Kimbrough's request, the DA's Office states Kimbrough is on a fishing mission and does not specifically state which specific piece of evidence needs to be tested for new DNA evidence.
 
They also stated they stood by the way the prosecuted the case, stand by the other evidence used to convict Kimbrough, and they said Kimbrough was using unfounded legal theories to try to get himself out of jail.
 
"In this matter, no additional DNA testing can result in favorable results that would somehow create a reasonable probability that Petitioner would not have been convicted," documents state.
 
They went on to state in the same documents that an eyewitness saw Kimbrough fire the shot at Spanos, and two others said Kimbrough told them he "shot a cop" after the incident.
 
Davis also expressed disappointment that Kimbrough was moved back in 2004 to a medium security prison for good behavior and has remained there as he serves out the rest of his sentence.
 
"Somehow Kimbrough has managed to get transferred into a medium security facility. Shameful that murderers are coddled when victims continue to suffer," Davis stated.
 
A hearing is set for late June on the Kimbrough filings and requests.

