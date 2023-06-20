TULSA, Okla. − The designated site for Tulsans to drop off all of their tree-related storm debris opened at noon on the south side of Tulsa International Airport.
Free public green waste site opens in Tulsa
Rick Maranon
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
More News
Pro Tem Treat is currently serving as acting governor, as Gov. Kevin Stitt is in France and Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell is at a conference in Georgia. Read MorePro Tem Treat signs emergency declaration, hasn't heard from Gov. Stitt following storms
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has called on the Senate Pro Tem, Greg Treat to declare a State of Emergency in his absence. Read MoreState of Emergency declared in 10 Oklahoma counties following weekend storms
The Public Service of Oklahoma has issued an update as crews continue to work towards power restoration across the state. Read MorePSO offers update on storm recovery efforts
The designated site for Tulsans to drop off all of their tree-related storm debris opened at noon on the south side of Tulsa International Airport. Read MoreFree public green waste site opens in Tulsa
A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he tried to steal from a bank without power. Read MoreTPD: man tries to break into ATM as the bank experiences outages
All living creatures, human and pets, are dealing with dangerous heat and continued power outages this week. Read MoreLocal rescue struggles to cool pets during power outage
Philbrook Museum of Art has confirmed that its owls are safe and have survived the Tulsa wind storm over the weekend through a Facebook post. Read MorePhilbrook marks its owls safe after severe wind storm
Areas of Broken Arrow's Freshman Academy sustained damage in last weekend's storm. Read MoreStorm damage reported at Broken Arrow Freshman Academy
Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready signed an executive order Tuesday allowing out-of-state claims adjusters to help assess damage in Oklahoma. The order temporarily waives local licensing re… Read MoreSigned order allows out-of-state insurance adjusters to help in Oklahoma
Rose State College, a Mid-West City university, shared a photo on Facebook of "Oklahoma leaders" at the Paris Air Show 2023 in France. Governor Stitt appears in the center of the photo. Read MoreOklahoma officials, including Gov. Stitt, attend Paris Air Show
Tuesday night in Broken Arrow, the Ward 4 City Council seat was filled and Mayor Debra Wimpee signed an resolution declaring an emergency due to the recent storms, according to the City of Bro… Read MoreBroken Arrow sees new City Council member, storm response resolution
Traffic lights are out, and many drivers aren't following the rules at intersections. Read MoreFirst responders make plea to community after outage takes down traffic lights
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 99. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 95 expected. * WHERE...Tulsa, Rogers, Creek and Wagoner Counties. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. &&
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 99. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 95 expected. * WHERE...Tulsa, Rogers, Creek and Wagoner Counties. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. &&
Currently in Tulsa
Follow Fox23
Trending
-
Member of a large drug ring being released from federal prison
-
Grandson of long-time Rentiesville mayor arrested for "Desecration of a Human Corpse"
-
Broken Arrow man arrested, accused of killing his girlfriend's daughter
-
City of Tulsa releases storm recovery update
-
QuikTrip clerk asks friend to rob store so he could "go home early"