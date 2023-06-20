Storm Debris Site in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. − The designated site for Tulsans to drop off all of their tree-related storm debris opened at noon on the south side of Tulsa International Airport.

Hundreds waited, some for more than two hours, to drop off all of their limbs, branches, and even logs they've gathered since Sunday morning's severe thunderstorm that caused widespread damage across the city.
 
The people waiting were a mix of private residents, tree and landscape companies, and even local ministries who have been assisting with clean up efforts.
 
The site located at East Latimer and North 89th East Avenue is on land south of TIA that the FAA requires the airport to keep people from building on because of its proximity to the main runway.
 
The site opened at noon on Tuesday and will close at 7 p.m. From Wednesday through Saturday, it will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
 
Tulsans are urged to avoid the traditional mulch site because there is no electricity to open the gate, and when power is restored, the city and its government partners will be dumping green waste from the storm it will collect there in the near future.

