TULSA, Okla. — When the storms swept through Tulsa on Sunday morning with nearly 100 mph winds, it left trees down and power out across the city.
FOX23 spoke with Tulsa resident Jeremy Hurford who was in his home when the storm hit.
"You could feel the wind almost moving the house and you’re hearing the tree limbs hit the roof and the side of the house and it was frightening," Hurford.
In west Tulsa, Hurford had one of the tallest trees in the neighborhood before the storm. Now, many of its tallest limbs make a giant pile.
"It looked like a war zone, and I couldn't get off my front porch. There's too many trees limbs," said Hurford.
Hurford said he is thankful his home was not damaged as many of the limbs fell on top of it. However, some of his neighbors were not so lucky.
"Across the street over here, my neighbor had a big branch go through his roof, in the back, and I've seen entire trees land on people's houses," said Hurford.
In addition to the damage, many people in west Tulsa have been living without electricity since Sunday.
"At times, I'm not going to lie, it's been very stressful. I do have a five-year-old, so finding kinda keep him occupied,” said Meredith Bary.
Bary said both her home and workplace have been without power but says she is grateful to find help from the community, with temperatures already getting into the 90's during the day."The library down here is open. We've been to a couple of church's here in the neighborhood that have provided dinner, cooling and charging stations, things like that," said Bary.