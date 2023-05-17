FOX23 speaks with Walters and lawmakers about email with pornographic images
OKLAHOMA CITY — In a FOX23 exclusive, we obtained the entire controversial email State Superintendent Ryan Walters sent to lawmakers last month with explicit content shown in books that he says are in some Oklahoma public schools.
 
On the front page of the email, it said he wanted to be completely transparent to leave people with zero doubt that his administration is doing all they can to protect children from "demented ideologies."
 
The email shows timelines, actions taken, preventative measures for pornography in schools and a list of what he deems as questionable books.
 
"Why are we emphasizing so much about sexuality in early grades," said Walters.
 
He said the email was written after a discussion with lawmakers with what was found in schools and concerns were brought to his attention. The email lists books that were found in schools at Tulsa, Owasso and Bixby. Other books were listed that he said was found in schools, but didn't list where it was found.
 
"For young children to talk about sexuality in graphic ways with students in early grades, that's inappropriate, but if you're in high school and start having conversations about different movements in history that maybe acceptable," said Walters.
 
FOX23 spoke with Representative Mark McBride and he said the email is not an accurate representation of what's in schools.
 
"All these situations have been dealt with. They pointed out six or seven books. One of them is being dealt with as we speak. They were dealt with under joy Hofmeister and that the material he sent in the packet is not even material that has been found in Oklahoma public schools," said McBride.
 
At the end of the email, it lists books for parents and districts to look-out for incase they pop up like "Bye Bye Pronouns," or others with a plot of inequality like "Bitter," or a book about police brutality, "Survive the Dome."
 
We asked Walters about novels in libraries with heterosexual relationships and how is LGBTQ relationship novels in school different. He said sexual orientation conversations need to happen at home, not at school.
 
"Over time this hasn't been as big of an issue. 20, 30 years ago we all understood when students start off at a basic level understanding of things then as they get older they learn more about the world around them," said Walters.
 
When it comes to removing books for students who identify as LGBTQ, FOX23 asked Walters where they can go for content or information. He said schools need to have that open dialogue with parents and start those conversations. 

