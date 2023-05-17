FOX23 speaks with Walters and lawmakers about email with pornographic images
In a Fox23 exclusive, we obtained the entire controversial email State Superintendent Ryan Walters sent to lawmakers last month with explicit content shown in books that he says are in some Ok… Read MoreFOX23 speaks with Walters and lawmakers about email with pornographic images
Along with the national recognition, My Brother's Keeper will receive access to coaching, support, peer-to-peer learning, and an $800,000 grant. Read MoreTulsa organization to receive recognition, funding from former President Obama
Pryor Creek’s new police chief is making good on a campaign pledge to launch a bike patrol. Read MorePryor Creek Police Department launches bike patrol with new e-Bikes
Tulsa city leaders are trying to figure out what to do about people stealing shopping carts and leaving them on the side of the road. Read MoreTulsa City Council discussing how to handle stolen shopping carts
The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said traffic is slow on I-44 after the fuel tank of a diesel truck was punctured. Read MorePunctured diesel truck cases slowdowns on I-44
Tulsa Botanic Garden is celebrating the bloom of its Agave parryi. The plant is often called a century plant because it only blooms every 10 to 30 years, making it fairly rare for people to ge… Read MoreTulsa Botanic Garden celebrates bloom of "century plant"
On Sunday, Bartlesville resident, James Tiry, was arrested and charged with domestic abuse in Bartlesville for throwing a soda and hatchet at his girlfriend. Read MoreBartlesville man arrested after throwing soda and hatchet at girlfriend's face
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed a bill requiring all motorized boats in Oklahoma to have a carbon monoxide warning sticker. Read MoreOkla. Gov. Stitt passes law requiring motorized boats to have carbon monoxide warning stickers
A man is booked in the Tulsa County jail after he admitted to being a getaway driver after a person was shot and killed. Read More2 men charged with first degree murder in north Tulsa shooting
It can cost up to $300 to get the required certifications, so the City has a solution to offer the class for free as long as those applying commit to working for them this summer. Read MoreCity of Tulsa prepares to open public pools, needs 10 more lifeguards
A longtime Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) trooper is begging drivers to focus solely on the road after he was hit by a car twice on the job. Read More'This has got to stop': Trooper hit twice by car begs drivers to focus on road
On the Facebook event page for Night Market, almost 2,000 people have confirmed they are interested in attending on Friday, May 19 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in east Tulsa. Read MoreAsian American, Pacific Islander celebration to be held at Tulsa oriental market
