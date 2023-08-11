OKLAHOMA CITY − Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters gave select state Republican lawmakers a "confidential report" this week.
FOX23 has received that report directly from Superintendent Walters' office.
The report highlights what he calls "negligence" from former State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister's administration.
It accuses Hofmeister's administration of a backlog of legal investigations, claiming that several sexual misconduct accusations made against teachers were never investigated.
The report also includes leaked screenshots from what he says is former staff members under Hofmeister calling him "LH," or "Little Hitler."
According to former staff members if Hofmeister's administration, those texts were with citizens, not employees, and they were sent in private conversations.
There's also accusations of financial waste.
Documents say hundreds of dollars were spent on equipment that went unused, that former SDE employees say were from before Hofmeister's tenure.
In a statement, Hofmeister says she's proud of her administration's work and they were diligent on being good stewards of tax dollars.
"USDE was aware of this impact, and together we were working toward a resolution. A calculation error was made regarding $4 million, but that money was never owed to USDE. It was owed to districts and they were made whole by my administration."
In previous interviews, Walters has shared that he is coming in and cleaning house at SDE.
In a statement from Walters' Media Coordinator Matt Langston, he says in part, "Walters has spent an enormous amount of time and cleaning up the mess Hofmeister left in her departure. It's been disappointing to discover the amount of waste and disservice to Oklahoma kids."
According to Langston, the report was sent to selected Republicans who have reasonable influence on education policy. You can read the report in full below.