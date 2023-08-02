TULSA, Okla. − There were no criminal jury trials in the month of July at the Tulsa County Courthouse but four Tulsa homicide cases reached their conclusions with the suspects pleading guilty to their roles in the murders.
4 Tulsa killers plead guilty to lesser charges in July
Rick Maranon
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
More News
A local nonprofit that typically gives away free food, is also giving away school supplies on Thursday. Read MoreTulsa nonprofit giving away backpacks, school supplies Thursday
Drivers may need to find an alternate route in east Tulsa this weekend, as construction crews work to install beams on Interstate 244 and U.S. Highway 169. Read MoreODOT warns drivers of east Tulsa highway closures this weekend
Early voting begins Thursday for Tulsa's capital funding package. Election Day is August 8. Read MoreEarly voting for Tulsa capital improvements proposal starts Thursday
A 19-year-old Bixby man was charged with murder after he was suspected of causing a crash that killed a 19-year-old girl riding with him. Read MoreBixby man arrested, charged with murder after deadly crash
Tulsa Police are searching for two suspects who they say stole a car and caused a chase. Read MoreTulsa Police searching for 2 suspects following chase
School resource officers from 17 different agencies across Oklahoma and from three other states are training in Bartlesville ahead of the new school year. Read MoreSchool resource officers gather in Bartlesville for specialized training
Young scientists spent Tuesday learning valuable skills and having fun at the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences. Read MoreTeen organizes STEM camp for young scientists to get hands-on experience
Antonio Bernal returned a box of memories to Sue and Floyd Rice, after he saw it fall from the back of a pickup truck near 91st. and Aspen. Read MoreBroken Arrow man reunites elderly couple with lost family memorabilia
In these triple digit temperatures, some people living in Claremore are without power. Read MoreParts of Claremore facing power outages due to triple-digit heat
Broken Arrow Police arrested Michael Irvin on an abuse by a caretaker charge. Read MoreBroken Arrow Police arrest caretaker for suspected abuse of elderly man
Skiatook Police responded to an assault Monday that left a woman stabbed. Read MoreFOX23 speaks to Skiatook woman who survived stabbing
We're learning more on how districts are getting rid of lockers, making them a thing of the past. Read MoreIt's an end of an era for lockers at Owasso 7th Grade Center
Weather Alert
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 110 to 115 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values 105 to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 9 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. &&
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 110 to 115 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values 105 to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 9 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. &&
Currently in Tulsa
Follow Fox23
Trending
-
OK Dept. of Wildlife responds to Carrie Underwood post of sick river otter
-
A father convicted of incest is getting out early, daughter is "scared"
-
Woman arrested at Sand Springs Walmart, accused of trying to kidnap someone else's child
-
TPD: Victim identified in shooting on Tulsa highway
-
Tally's servers speak out in support of restaurant's owner following his arrest